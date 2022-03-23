Colombia take on Bolivia at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Colombia and Bolivia meet in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla. If the home team loses this game they will have no more to fight for. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Colombia are with the rope around their necks since they must win this game and the last of the qualifiers if the team wants to play in Qatar 2022. Before this game Colombia lost against Argentina 1-0 in what could have been a victory to have a better position in the standings.

Bolivia are behind Colombia with 15 points and a negative record of 4-3-9 overall, they must win both games to climb to the 5th spot and access the inter-confederation play-offs, but Bolivia needs other teams like Peru, Chile and even Colombia lose their games.

Colombia vs Bolivia: Date

Colombia and Bolivia play for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers on March 24, Thursday at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla. The home team will play against an aggressive team from the first minute as the visitors need to win in order to play in Qatar 2022.

Colombia vs Bolivia: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Colombia vs Bolivia at the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers

This game for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers, Colombia and Bolivia at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla on March 24, Thursday, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV