Colombia play against Bolivia at the Matchday 17 of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Colombia and Bolivia meet in a game for the Matchday 17 of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla on March 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team knows that a loss could be the end. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers potential lineups. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial

Colombia are in the 7th spot of the 2022 South American World Cup qualifiers with a record of 3-8-5 and 17 points which means they must win both final games and expect Peru and Chile to lose (best scenario) games for Colombia climb spots in the standings.

Bolivia are in a worse situation than Colombia, in addition to the fact that Bolivia's defense is the weakest of all the standings with an average of 2.18 goals allowed per game in the qualifiers. The only way for Bolivia to play in Qatar 2022 is wait for other teams to lose all of their games.

Colombia probable lineup

Colombia did not have the best offensive attack in the qualifiers, the team only scored 16 goals for an average of 1.00 goals per game but that was enough for the team to win 17 points in the qualifiers. Colombia's defense has allowed 19 goals in the 16 games of the qualifiers.

The criticism against Colombia's lineups has not stopped as Reinaldo Rueda, Colombia's head coach, was expected to use fresher players at games in the qualifiers. For this game against Bolivia the Colombian squad will be made up of well-known players like James Rodriguez and Cuadrado.

This is the likely Colombia’s lineup for this game: Ospina (GK), Medina (DF), Tesillo (DF), Sanchez (DF), Mojica (DF), Barrios (MF), Uribe (MF), Cuadrado (MF), Rodriguez (MF), Diaz (FW), Muriel (FW)

Bolivia probable lineup

Bolivia need six points but as the worst defense in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers things could get complicated. Also the team needs other teams to lose their games during the last two games of the qualifiers.

The change in Bolivia's offensive attack under Cesar Farias' strategy has been relatively efficient compared to previous years. But important players such as Carlos Lampe, Juan Carlos Arce and Moreno Martins are not present on the list of the called up.

This is the likely Bolivia’s lineup for this game: Viscarra (GK), Sagredo (DF), Quinteros (DF), Haquin (DF), Enoumba (DF), Villarroel (MF), R Vaca (MF), Fernandez (MF), H Vaca (MF), Miranda (FW), Abrego (FW)

