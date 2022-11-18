Colombia will face Paraguay in an international friendly game. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

You can enjoy this game in the US through FITE TV.

It will undoubtedly be an interesting match between two strong Conmebol teams, who, sadly for them, will not be able to be in Qatar 2022. In the case of Paraguay, they had a very poor performance throughout the Conmebol qualifiers process. They barely got 16 points, losing all their chances long before the last Matchday.

Colombia was one of negative surprises, since they have a good squad and they were expected to be present again in Qatar 2022. That did not happen and finally it was the Peruvians who were left with 5th place that allowed them to play the playoff. Both teams want to start preparing to do better in the next games.

Colombia vs Paraguay: Date

This international friendly match between Colombia and Paraguay at the Lockhart Stadium in will Fort Lauderdale, Florida be played this Saturday, November 19 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Colombia vs Paraguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Colombia vs Paraguay

it will be broadcast in the United States on FITE TV.

