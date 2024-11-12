NBA News: Stephen Curry, former Warriors teammates have a message for Klay Thompson ahead of Mavs game

Ahead of Klay Thompson’s highly anticipated return to San Francisco with the Dallas Mavericks, his former Golden State Warriors teammates, including Stephen Curry, shared a message before the upcoming NBA matchup.

The Golden State Warriors faithful are eagerly anticipating the return of one of their beloved former stars to the Chase Center. Klay Thompson, a pivotal figure in the team’s championship legacy, will step onto the court in a different jersey as the Warriors face the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Cup opener. Ahead of the matchup, Stephen Curry and other former teammates shared a heartfelt but competitive message with Thompson.

In a video tribute, Curry and his ex-teammates expressed their admiration for Thompson’s contributions to the Warriors’ success and the joy he brought to fans. However, the message quickly turned playful as they made their intentions for the game clear.

“We still gotta beat you tonight,” Kevon Looney joked in the video, while others added, “We’ve got to kick your ***,” and “I hope you have an off night shooting.” The lighthearted banter set the tone for what promises to be an emotional but fiercely contested game.

Thompson’s first steps back on the Chase Center floor

After months away from the team, Thompson made his highly anticipated return to San Francisco to begin preparations for the NBA Cup opener. Despite wearing a new jersey, the anticipation of seeing him back on the court is palpable among Warriors fans.

Hours before tipoff, Thompson was spotted practicing on the Chase Center floor. With no crowd present, only media members witnessed his warmup routine as he reconnected with the environment where he built his legendary status. While it’s a different scenario, Thompson’s return has already stirred memories of his incredible career with the Warriors.

Warriors’ tribute to Thompson

The Warriors organization embraced the occasion by honoring Thompson with a tribute on social media, highlighting 11 iconic moments from his 11 years with the team. The montage celebrated his career milestones, including his historic 12,000th career points, a feat achieved in a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

One clip stood out: Thompson soaring to the rim over three defenders, igniting the Chase Center crowd in a play that epitomized his tenacity and brilliance. Moments like these solidified his place as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

As Klay Thompson prepares for his first game back at the Chase Center as an opponent with the Mavericks, the night promises a mix of nostalgia, celebration, and high-stakes competition.