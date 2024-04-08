Colorado Rapids were not happy with the Team of the Matchday 8 of the 2024 Major League Soccer season, which includes Lionel Messi after his return to action for Inter Miami.

With Matchday 8 in the books, Major League Soccer announced its Team of the Matchday with Lionel Messi on the bench as he returned to action for Inter Miami. But the Colorado Rapids were not happy with the league’s selection.

“tfw you see two Herons and no Bassett in Team of the Matchday,” the Rapids wrote on their official X account (formerly Twitter). Apart from Messi, the team of the week also features Inter Miami youngster David Ruiz.

Colorado, who drew 1-1 against the Herons on Saturday, was disappointed not to see Cole Bassett make the cut as the midfielder had a great performance at Chase Stadium, where he scored the equalizer after 88′.

Messi had another magical night regardless, scoring only 12 minutes after coming on in the second half to make things level (Rafael Navarro put the Rapids in front just before the break).

The Argentine star also started the play of his side’s second goal, with Ruiz (who played at right-back this time) providing the assist for Leo Afonso after 60′. With this result, Miami finds itself third in the East with 12 points in eight games, while Colorado is ninth in the West with 9 points in seven matches.

The 2024 MLS Team of Matchday 8

Team of the Matchday 8: Maarten Paes (DAL) – David Ruiz (MIA), Ranko Veselinović (VAN), Alex Roldan (SEA) – Timothy Tillman (LAFC), Sebastián Driussi (ATX), Xherdan Shaqiri (CHI), Alessandro Schöpf (VAN) – Dante Vanzeir (RBNY), Willy Agada (SKC), Raúl Ruidíaz (SEA).

Coach: Sandro Schwarz (RBNY)

Bench: Yohei Takaoka (VAN), Sean Nealis (RBNY), Aidan Morris (CLB), Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Carles Gil (NE), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Lionel Messi (MIA), Felipe Mora (POR).

Inter Miami members who made the Team of the Matchday in 2024