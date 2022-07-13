LA Galaxy will visit Colorado Rapids for Week 21 of the 2022 MLS season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

LA Galaxy need to keep up with the top teams of the Western Conference in the 2022 MLS season. Therefore, they need a win to Colorado Rapids as visitors. Here, you will find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US, this MLS game will be available to watch on fuboTV.

Colorado Rapids are far away from being a good team. In fact, the team managed by Robin Fraser hasn't won since Matchday 13. They have a record of 2 draws and 3 losses sincethen. Although, as hosts, the Rapids have won more than half of their games this season.

Whereas LA Galaxy haven't been consistent lately. In fact, in their last 5 games, Galaxy have won just once. It was a 4-0 win over CF Montreal as hosts. However, the team managed by Greg Vanney hasn't won as visitors since Matchday 10. It was a 1-0 game win to Austin FC.

Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy: Date

Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy will face-off at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET) for Week 21 of the 2022 MLS season. Both teams of the Western Conference are seeking a win to keep fighting for the top places of the standings.

Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy in the US

This MLS Regular season game between Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy for Week 21 of the 2022 MLS Season will be available to watch in the United States on fuboTV. Other options are: ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet, lagalaxy.com and Altitude Sports.