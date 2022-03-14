New York City FC will visit Comunicaciones this Tuesday, March 15 at the Mateo Flores Stadium for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Comunicaciones and New York City FC will face each other this Tuesday, March 15 at the Mateo Flores Stadium in what will be the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Quarterfinals. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States.

Comunicaciones come from giving one of the biggest surprises in this Concacaf Champions League when in the round of 16 they defeated Colorado Rapids, wide favorites in all predictions. In these quarterfinals they had to face the tough MLS champion, New York City FC, and although the result of 3-1 in the first leg makes it difficult to pass to the semifinals, they are confident that they can surprise the Americans playing as local.

In the case of the last champions, they know that they got a good result at home and will try to close the series as visitors against a theoretically inferior rival. Of course they have everything going for them, but overconfidence would be a mistake as Comunicaciones showed that they can surprise stronger opponents.

Comunicaciones vs New York City FC: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mateo Flores Stadium, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (free trial)

Comunicaciones vs New York City FC: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Comunicaciones vs New York City FC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Since this is the first time that New York City FC has faced a team from Guatemala, the only game in history between these two rivals is the one they played for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals with a result 3-1 in favor of New York. Comunicaciones will play their eighth game against an American rival. In the previous 7 times, they had 1 win, 2 draws and 4 losses.

How to watch or live stream Comunicaciones vs New York City FC in the US

Comunicaciones and New York City FC will play the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Quarterfinals this Tuesday, March 15 at 8:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.

Comunicaciones vs New York City FC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: New York City FC are unsurprisingly the favorite with +105 odds, while Comunicaciones have +260. A tie would finish in a +235 payout.

DraftKings Comunicaciones +260 Tie +235 New York City FC +105

*Odds via DraftKings