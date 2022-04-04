The stage is set for the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League following a much-anticipated draw. Here, take a look at the groups from all three leagues, the tournament's schedule and key dates.

Following a successful inaugural edition that concluded last year with the United States Men's National Team's epic triumph over Mexico, the Concacaf Nations League returns for its second edition.

The tournament includes all 41 member associations, providing a great opportunity for competitive soccer during international breaks. While only four get to play in the Final Four to challenge for the coveted trophy, teams also have the chance to book a place in the 2023 Gold Cup via this competition.

The group stage draw has finally been held, each team knows its respective group stage opponents and fans can't wait for the tournament to kick off. Here, take a look at everything you need to know about the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League.

2022-23 Concacaf Nations League: Format

The Concacaf Nations League 2022-23 will divide all 41 member federations into three leagues of four groups each. The first tier is dubbed League A, while the second is League B and the third League C. Teams in each league compete for different goals:

League A

The League A group stage is followed by the Concacaf Nations League Finals which consist on semifinals, third-place game and the grand final. Group winners advance to the 'Final Four' and secure a 2023 Gold Cup berth, while second-placed sides qualify for the Gold Cup as well and bottom teams are relegated to League B.

League B

Group winners qualify for 2023 Gold Cup and get promoted to League A for the next edition of the Nations League, while second-placed sides advance to the playoffs for a Gold Cup spot and bottom teams are relegated to League C.

League C

Group winners in League C advance to the 2023 Gold Cup qualifiers.

2022-23 Concacaf Nations League: Schedule

The Concacaf Nations League 2022-23 group stage will get underway on June 2022 with a double-fixture during that international break and continue on March 2023 after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Concacaf Nations League Finals will be played on June 2023.

Group stage: June 2022, March 2023

Final Four: June 2023

2022-23 Concacaf Nations League: Groups

League A

Group A

Mexico

Jamaica

Suriname

Group B

Costa Rica

Panama

Martinique

Group C

Canada

Honduras

Curazao

Group D

USA

El Salvador

Grenada

League B

Group A

Cuba

Guadeloupe

Antigua and Barbuda

Barbados

Group B

Haiti

Bermuda

Guyana

Montserrat

Group C

Trinidad and Tobago

Nicaragua

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Bahamas

Group D

Guatemala

French Guiana

Dominican Republic

Belize

League C

Group A

Bonaire

Turks and Caicos Islands

US Virgin Islands

Sint Marteen

Group B

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Aruba

Saint Martin

Group C

St. Lucia

Dominica

Anguilla

Group D

Puerto Rico

Cayman Islands

British Virgin Islands