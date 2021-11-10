The Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 will resume this month with a double-fixture. Here, check out the schedule for all November matches and don't miss any game.

The Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Final Round will resume this week with a double-fixture for November. Only eight countries continue on the road to Qatar 2022, with three direct spots and one team who will have to compete in a play-off.

Mexico are first in the standings with 14 points, just three points ahead of the United States, who are second. Canada complete the top three with 10 points and Panama, for now, is securing the chance to compete in a play-off.

This double-fixture features two really interesting matchups. First, the United States will face Mexico and then El Tri will visit Canada. The results of those matches certainly will be important for the future of the Octagonal. Here, check out the complete schedule for November.

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Matchday 7

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

Honduras vs. Panama (8 PM ET)

Location: Olimpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Hondura.s

USA vs. Mexico (9 PM ET)

Location: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, USA.

Canada vs. Costa Rica (9 PM ET)

Location: Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton, Edmonton, Canada.

El Salvador vs. Jamaica (9 PM ET)

Location: Estadio Cuscatlan, San Salvador, El Salvador.

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Matchday 8

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Jamaica vs. USA (5 PM ET)

Location: National Stadium Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Costa Rica vs. Honduras (8 PM ET)

Location: Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica.

Panama vs. El Salvador (8 PM ET)

Location: Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City, Panama.

Canada vs. Mexico (9 PM ET)

Location: Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton, Edmonton, Canada.