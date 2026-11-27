Costa Rica U17 face Brazil U17 in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup on Friday, November 27. Costa Rica need a result while Brazil push for another win, and here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Costa Rica U17 vs Brazil U17: Match Summary Match Costa Rica U17 vs. Brazil U17 Tournament 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup Date Friday, November 27, 2026 Time 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Costa Rica U17 vs Brazil U17 in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Sports 2.

The game is also available to stream on Fubo and Fox One.

Can I watch Costa Rica U17 vs Brazil U17 for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Costa Rica U17 vs Brazil U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Costa Rica U17 come into this match looking to turn things around. They lost 0-2 to Ireland U17 on November 24 and before that drew 2-2 with Tanzania U17 on November 21. A win here would be their first in the last two outings.

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Brazil U17 arrive with momentum on their side. They beat Tanzania U17 1-0 on November 24, following a 2-1 win over Ireland U17 on November 21. Two straight victories put them in a strong position heading into this game.

The result will matter for both sides as they look to build on where they stand in this stage of the tournament.

What time is the Costa Rica U17 vs Brazil U17 match?

The Costa Rica U17 vs Brazil U17 match kicks off on Friday, November 27, at 9:00 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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