Chivas and Pachuca face a crucial first-leg showdown in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals, with the result potentially shaping their path to the semifinals.

The Liga MX Apertura 2026 playoffs are underway, and Chivas enter the knockout stage with a clear objective after an impressive regular-season campaign. Every goal could prove decisive in this two-legged showdown.

Guadalajara secured first place with 33 points, while Pachuca claimed the final quarterfinal spot in eighth place with 25 points, setting up an intriguing matchup between two teams with different paths to the postseason.

The first chapter of this series takes place at Estadio Hidalgo, where Pachuca will look to take advantage of home-field support before traveling for the return leg. Chivas, meanwhile, will aim to build on their strong defensive performances.

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What happens if Chivas win vs Pachuca today?

If Chivas defeat Pachuca in the first leg of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals, they will take an aggregate lead into Sunday’s return match and move closer to qualifying for the semifinals.

Omar Govea of Chivas (Source: Simon Barber/Getty Images)

However, their position in the regular-season standings will remain unchanged: Guadalajara will stay in first place with 33 points, while Pachuca will remain eighth with 25.

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The standings were finalized after Matchday 17, when Chivas secured the top spot with a 1-0 victory over Cruz Azul. They finished one point ahead of La Máquina, while Pachuca collected 25 points and secured the final playoff position.

For example, if Chivas win 1-0 in the first match and subsequently lose 1-0 in Guadalajara, the aggregate score would be tied 1-1, allowing them to advance because of their superior regular-season position.

What happens if Chivas tie vs Pachuca today?

If Chivas draw against Pachuca in the first leg, the aggregate score will remain level heading into Sunday’s return match, with Guadalajara retaining the advantage of their first-place finish in the regular-season standings.

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Neither team would gain an aggregate lead, but Chivas would remain in a better position to qualify if the series ends tied. Their position in the Liga MX table would also remain unchanged.

Guadalajara would stay first with 33 points, while Pachuca would remain eighth with 25. The eight playoff teams have already secured their final regular-season positions, so the quarterfinal results do not add points or change the standings.

The same rule applies regardless of the score in the first leg. Pachuca must finish the two-match series with a better aggregate score to advance, while Chivas can qualify even if both teams finish level across the two games. Liga MX uses regular-season position as the tiebreaker rather than away goals or penalty shootouts.

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What happens if Chivas lose vs Pachuca today?

If Chivas lose to Pachuca in the first leg, they will enter Sunday’s return match trailing on aggregate and needing to overturn the deficit to reach the 2026 Liga MX Apertura semifinals. Despite the defeat, Guadalajara will remain first in the regular-season standings with 33 points, while Pachuca will stay eighth with 25.

The result would not affect either club’s position in the table because the regular season has already concluded. Instead, the difference would be reflected exclusively in the aggregate score of their quarterfinal series.

If Chivas suffer a 1-0 defeat at Estadio Hidalgo, they would need to win by at least two goals in the second leg to advance without relying on the tiebreaker. A 1-0 victory at Estadio AKRON would leave the aggregate score tied 1-1, allowing Guadalajara to qualify because of their first-place finish.

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The return match is scheduled for Sunday, November 29, at Estadio AKRON, where Chivas will have the opportunity to protect their playoff advantage and fight for a place in the semifinals.

Key takeaways