Cruz Azul and Leon face a crucial first-leg clash in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals, with both teams eyeing a strong start. The result could shape the entire series and set the tone for a dramatic return leg.

The 2026 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals bring a high-stakes matchup as Cruz Azul faces Leon in the first leg, with the defending champion looking to take control of the series before returning home.

The result at Estadio Leon could set the tone for a showdown that will determine which team advances to the semifinals. Cruz Azul finished the regular season in second place with 32 points, while Leon secured seventh place with 26 points after a dramatic victory over Santos Laguna on the final matchday.

La Maquina had one of the strongest attacks in the tournament, scoring 37 goals in 17 games, but Leon will have the advantage of playing in front of its home fans. The first leg is scheduled for Thursday, November 26, with the return match set for Sunday, November 29.

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What happens if Cruz Azul win vs. Leon today?

If Cruz Azul beat Leon in the first leg of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals, they will take the lead in the aggregate score and move closer to the semifinals. La Maquina would carry an advantage into the second leg at Estadio Banorte, putting pressure on Leon to win the return match.

Andres Gudino of Cruz Azul during the Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2026 17th-round match (Source: Simon Barber/Getty Images)

Cruz Azul would also extend its unbeaten run in Liga MX playoff matches, which has reached 10 consecutive games heading into this series. The reigning Clausura 2026 champions are looking to continue their title defense and potentially establish a new club record in the postseason.

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A victory in Leon would not change Cruz Azul’s position in the regular-season standings. The team would remain second with 32 points, while Leon would stay seventh with 26. However, the result would give the visitors a valuable advantage in the aggregate score before the decisive match in Mexico City.

What happens if Cruz Azul draw vs. Leon today?

If Cruz Azul draw with Leon, the aggregate score will remain level, and La Maquina will still have the advantage of advancing if the series ends tied. The first leg would leave the quarterfinal undecided, with both teams needing to settle the series in the return match.

Cruz Azul’s second-place finish in the regular season gives them the higher-seed tiebreaker over Leon, who finished seventh. Under the Liga MX playoff rules, if the aggregate score is tied after both legs, the team that finished higher in the standings advances to the next round.

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That means a draw in the first leg would be a favorable result for Cruz Azul, especially because they will play the return match at home. Leon, meanwhile, would need to win the second leg outright or build a sufficient aggregate advantage to eliminate the defending champions.

What happens if Cruz Azul lose vs. Leon today?

If Cruz Azul lose to Leon in the first leg, they will fall behind in the aggregate score and need to recover in the return match to advance to the semifinals. The defeat would give Leon an advantage heading into the second leg.

Cruz Azul would still have the opportunity to turn the series around at Estadio Banorte on November 29. Because they finished second in the regular-season standings, the team would advance if the aggregate score is tied after the two matches.

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Leon, on the other hand, cannot rely on a tied aggregate score to qualify. The seventh-seeded Esmeraldas must finish the series ahead of Cruz Azul on aggregate to reach the semifinals.

That makes the first-leg result particularly important for the home side, which will be looking to take advantage of its own fans at the Nou Camp before traveling to Mexico City.

Key takeaways

Cruz Azul finished second with 32 points , while Leon finished seventh with 26 points.

, while Leon finished seventh with 26 points. A win extends Cruz Azul’s unbeaten playoff run to 11 games with an aggregate lead.

with an aggregate lead. Cruz Azul advances on a tied aggregate score due to their higher regular-season seeding.