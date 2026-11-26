Kenneth Walker III's absence has put the Chiefs' backfield in the spotlight ahead of their Thanksgiving clash with the Bills. With Kansas City counting on a rising rookie, the running back's latest injury update could shape the team's plans for Week 12.

Kenneth Walker III will be one of the biggest absences to watch when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. The running back has been a major force in the team’s offense this season.

He had been putting together a standout campaign before his injury, recording 872 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground through eight games, while also contributing 26 receptions, 172 receiving yards and four receiving scores.

His production made him a central piece of the Chiefs’ attack, and his absence has forced the team to rely more heavily on rookie Emmett Johnson, who has stepped up with consecutive 100-yard rushing performances.

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What injury is Kenneth Walker dealing with?

Kenneth Walker III is dealing with a groin injury and has been ruled out of the Chiefs’ Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City officially listed the running back as out on its final Week 12 injury report Wednesday.

Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs (Source: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

He suffered the injury during Kansas City’s November 8 game against the New York Jets. At the time, he was leading the AFC in rushing, making the setback a significant blow to the Chiefs’ offense.

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He missed the games against the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals before being ruled out again for the matchup in Buffalo. His absence has forced Kansas City to adjust its backfield rotation during a key stretch of the season.

There was some optimism about his recovery earlier in the week. Andy Reid said he would return to practice Tuesday, although he was not expected to handle a heavy workload. He was limited during Tuesday’s session but did not participate Wednesday, and the team ultimately ruled him out.

When will Kenneth Walker return to the Chiefs?

Kenneth Walker III does not have a confirmed return date, and the Chiefs have not announced when he will be ready to play again. Kansas City ruled him out for Thanksgiving against the Bills, leaving his availability for Week 13 uncertain.

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The team appears to be taking a cautious approach with the groin injury rather than rushing their starting running back back onto the field. His next injury report will be important in determining whether he is getting closer to a comeback.

Rookie Emmett Johnson is expected to continue leading the backfield. He has started the last two games and surpassed 100 rushing yards in both, giving the team a productive option while Walker works toward his return.

Key takeaways

Kenneth Walker III has been ruled out of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills.

of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills. Kenneth Walker III recorded 872 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through eight games before his groin injury.

and seven touchdowns through eight games before his groin injury. Rookie Emmett Johnson will lead the Kansas City Chiefs’ backfield after consecutive 100-yard rushing performances.