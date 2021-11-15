Costa Rica and Honduras will face each other for Matchday 8 of Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, find out the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Costa Rica and Honduras will face each other in San Jose for the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The hosts currently are in the fifth position of the standings, after losing 1-0 to Canada last Thursday. It was their second consecutive defeat in the tournament. Now, Luis Fernando Suarez’s team will try to end that negative run at home.

On the other hand, Honduras lost 2-3 at home against Panama in their most recent match, the first under the command of new coach Hernan Darío Gomez. With three defeats in a row, Honduras are in the bottom of the table.

Costa Rica vs Honduras: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Time: 8:05 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica.

Costa Rica vs Honduras: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Costa Rica vs Honduras: Storylines

Costa Rica and Honduras have met each other on 55 occasions. Los Ticos have won 17 matches, while La Bicolor have won fifteen. They have drawn in 21 matches. Their most recent encounter took place in October, for the third round of the Qualifiers, and they drew without goals.

How to watch or live stream Costa Rica vs Honduras in the US

The match between Costa Rica and Honduras for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers to be played on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Paramount+.

Costa Rica vs Honduras: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Costa Rica are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -135, while Honduras have odds of +440. A tie would end up in a +230 payout.

FanDuel Costa Rica -135 Tie +230 Honduras +440

*Odds by FanDuel