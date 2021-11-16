Costa Rica and Honduras will meet today at the National Stadium of Costa Rica in San Jose for a 8th round match of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

The national team coached by Luis Fernando Suarez suffered a 1-0 loss to Canada on Friday, its second straight defeat in the tournament. Now, Costa Rica, who will be without their star Keylor Navas, need a win to get closer to the top 4 places in the Concacaf Final Round standings.

Honduras come from a new disappointing defeat. This time, the national team coached by Hernan 'Bolillo' Gomez wasted a 2-0 advantage and lost 3-2 to Panama on Friday. After seven World Cup Qualifiers games, Honduras are still looking for their first win in the tournament.

Costa Rica vs Honduras: Time of the Game

Argentina: 10.05 PM

Brazil: 10.05 PM

Colombia: 8.05 PM

Jamaica: 8.05 PM

Panama: 8.05 PM

US: 8.05 PM (ET)

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Colombia: Star+

International: Bet365

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Panama: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, Nex

US: Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo