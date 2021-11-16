Costa Rica will host Honduras today at the National Stadium of Costa Rica in San Jose to play a match for the 8th round of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.
The national team coached by Luis Fernando Suarez suffered a 1-0 loss to Canada on Friday, its second straight defeat in the tournament. Now, Costa Rica, who will be without their star Keylor Navas, need a win to get closer to the top 4 places in the Concacaf Final Round standings.
Honduras come from a new disappointing defeat. This time, the national team coached by Hernan 'Bolillo' Gomez wasted a 2-0 advantage and lost 3-2 to Panama on Friday. After seven World Cup Qualifiers games, Honduras are still looking for their first win in the tournament.
Costa Rica vs Honduras: Time of the Game
Argentina: 10.05 PM
Brazil: 10.05 PM
Colombia: 8.05 PM
Jamaica: 8.05 PM
Panama: 8.05 PM
US: 8.05 PM (ET)
Costa Rica vs Honduras: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Colombia: Star+
International: Bet365
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Panama: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, Nex
US: Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo