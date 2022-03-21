Costa Rica and Canada will face each other for the final round of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Costa Rica vs Canada: Date, time and TV Channel for the Final Round of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in the US

Costa Rica will host Canada for the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Final Round. The visitors are looking to win to qualify directly to the World Cup. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free-trial) and Paramount+ (free-trial).

The hosts are coming to this match after getting a crucial win against Jamaica last time out, after a goalless draw against Mexico. The Ticos are fifth in the table with 16 points, just one behind Panama, and they still had a chance to get into qualifying slots, at least to be in the playoffs.

On the other hand, Canada is looking to maintain their almost perfect record of seven victories and four draws, no losses, to finally book their ticket to Qatar 2022. With a victory against Costa Rica, Les Rouges will secure their place and they’re coming with a five-match winning streak.

Costa Rica vs Canada: Date

The national teams of Costa Rica and Canada will face each other on Thursday, March 24 at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose. Their most recent match took place in November, also for the World Cup Qualifiers, and it ended in a victory for Les Rouges (1-0) at home.

Costa Rica vs Canada: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Costa Rica vs Canada

The match between the national teams of Costa Rica and Canada to be played Thursday, March 24, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), Paramount+ (free-trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW.