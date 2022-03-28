The US national team and Costa Rica will face each other for the last round of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers with a direct spot on the line. Here, check out the possible lineups for this match.

The USMNT will visit Costa Rica for the last date of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers aiming to win a direct spot in Qatar 2022 and avoid the intercontinental playoffs. Meanwhile, the home side will try to do the same. You can watch the match in the US on fuboTV (free-trial) and Paramount+ (free-trial).

The visitors are coming from a great display against Panama, whom they beat 5-1 with a hat-trick from Christian Pulisic. Gregg Berhalter’s team have improved during the tournament and are ready to play in their 11th World Cup.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica came to this game after winning a crucial match against El Salvador (2-1). However, to make it into the top three and get a direct ticket to Qatar, they will need a big win and some help from Mexico. Here, check out the probable lineups for this match.

Costa Rica probable lineup

Joel Campbell scored his 23rd goal in a Costa Rican shirt on Sunday,which makes him the eighth all-time goalscorer of the national team tied with Jorge Hernan Monge. The first goal was scored by Anthony Contreras, who made his first international goal.

On Sunday, however, several players made their debuts with the national team. Ian Lawrence made his first career appearance with Costa Rica, replacing Bryan Oviedo, and Carlos Martinez also made his debut after coming on Keysher Fuller for the final 17 minutes.

Costa Rica's possible starting lineup: Navas; Chacon, Calvo, Vargas, Matarrita, Fuller; Martinez, Tejeda, Borges, Contreras; Campbell.

USMNT possible lineup

Meanwhile, for the USMNT, Christian Pulisic was the leader of an emphatic victory over Panama. However, he wasn’t the only one who shined: Paul Arriola scored a goal and gave an assist, while Antonee Robinson had two assists. Jesus Ferreira also scored his first of the campaign.

On the other hand, Kellyn Acosta made his 50th appearance for the US national team. While the match against Costa Rica is key, it will also be very hard for the USMNT to lose their direct ticket to Qatar so Gregg Berhalter could alter the team.

USA's possible starting lineup: Horvath; Bello, Zimmerman, Palmer-Brown, Cannon; Musah, Adams, Busio; Pefok, Weah, Arriola.