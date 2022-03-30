Costa Rica and the USMNT will face each other today at the National Stadium of Costa Rica in a match for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Final Round. Find here how and where to watch or stream live online this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Costa Rica will host the USMNT tonight at the National Stadium of Costa Rica to play a deciding match for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Final Round. This game could determine which of these national teams will qualify directly for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and which will play a playoff in June. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream this WCQ game online free from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial).

Costa Rica have already assured themselves of at least playing in the World Cup playoffs, although they still have a small chance of qualifying directly for Qatar 2022. The Ticos need to beat the United States by a good goal difference and hope for a Mexico loss. In this way, both Costa Rica and Mexico would finish with 25 points in the standings and 3rd place would be defined by goal difference.

The USMNT are second in the standings heading into tonight's match, but should not be complacent. Although a draw already assures them of direct passage to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a loss against Costa Rica could jeopardize their qualification to Qatar.

Costa Rica vs USMNT: Starting time

Argentina: 10:05 PM

Brazil: 10:05 PM

Costa Rica: 7:05 PM

El Salvador: 7:05 PM

Mexico: 7:05 PM

North Macedonia: 3:05 AM (Thursday)

Panama: 8:05 PM

Turkey: 4:05 AM (Thursday)

US: 9:05 PM (ET)

Costa Rica vs USMNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro

Costa Rica: Repretel Canal 6, Repretel En Vivo, Teletica En Vivo, Teletica Canal 7

El Salvador: TCS GO

Mexico: Start+, ESPN Mexico

North Macedonia: SportKlub 3 Serbia, MaxTV Go

Panama: Nex

Turkey: S Sport+

US: FuboTV (Free trial), Paramount+ (Free trial), UNIVERSO, CBS Sports Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo