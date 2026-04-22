Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr advance in AFC Champions League Two: When was Lionel Messi’s last continental club final?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr advanced to the AFC Champions League Two final with a commanding 5-1 win over Al-Ahli SC, while Lionel Messi’s most recent continental club final came in the 2025 Leagues Cup, where Inter Miami lost 3-0 to the Seattle Sounders. The contrast between both stars adds context as Ronaldo moves closer to another title opportunity.

Al-Ahli took an early lead through Sekou Yansane in the 10th minute, but Al Nassr responded immediately. Kingsley Coman delivered a hat trick with goals in the 12th, 45+7, and 63rd minutes, while Angelo Gabriel added another in the 23rd. Abdullah Al-Hamdan capped the scoring with a goal in the 80th minute. Ronaldo, who recently reached 969 career goals, continues his push toward the historic 1,000-goal milestone.

The win keeps Al Nassr in strong form across competitions. Along with their continental success, the club leads the Saudi Pro League with 76 points, holding an advantage over Al-Hilal, who remain within reach with a game in hand.

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Messi eyes future opportunities after 2025 Leagues Cup final

While Ronaldo prepares for another continental final, Messi’s last appearance at that level came in the 2025 Leagues Cup final. Inter Miami fell short in that match, but the tournament remains a key opportunity moving forward.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the MLS match. Andrew Wevers/Getty Images

Looking ahead, Messi could return to a continental final in 2026, with the Leagues Cup scheduled after the FIFA World Cup, between August and September. Having already won the competition in 2023, Inter Miami will once again aim to compete for the title against top clubs from MLS and Liga MX.

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Ronaldo builds momentum ahead of another final

Ronaldo continues to play a key role in Al Nassr’s success, combining leadership with consistent production. Even late in his career, he remains central to the club’s ambitions both domestically and internationally.

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His last international club title came in 2023, when Al Nassr won the Arab Club Champions Cup against Al-Hilal. Now, with another final ahead, Ronaldo has a clear chance to add more silverware and further strengthen his legacy.