John Harbaugh confirms update on Odell Beckham Jr.’s potential return to NY Giants

The New York Giants may be exploring an unexpected reunion, and it all starts with a familiar name. Odell Beckham Jr., who was not initially on the team’s radar this offseason, has quickly re-entered the conversation after an impressive showing at the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

His performance there was enough to prompt a closer look, especially as the Giants continue shaping a wide receiver group that already features Malik Nabers and is expected to support quarterback Jaxson Dart. What once seemed unlikely is now at least a possibility.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that interest, revealing the Giants have already taken a tangible step. “We worked him out. He looked good. We’ve just got to continue to have conversations with him. I think if we do anything, just being honest about it, it has to make sense for the Giants and it has to make sense for him.”

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John Harbaugh doesn’t rule out a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr.

While the workout was encouraging, the situation remains far from resolved. John Harbaugh made it clear that any potential move will depend on priorities for both sides, not just on-field ability. The Giants are evaluating whether Beckham fits into their current structure, while also considering his role within a younger offensive core.

At this stage of his career, Beckham brings a different profile than in his prime, but that may actually work in his favor. Harbaugh acknowledged that dynamic, noting there could be another meeting soon to further explore the possibility.

“He’s in a different place in his career for sure. He wants to be part of a team. He wants to contribute and he wants to help the young guys. That’s what he’s talking about.”

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There’s also the question of what Beckham still has left physically. “He still thinks he has some juice. He looked good in the workout, but, you still got to be able to play.”

For now, the door is open, but not guaranteed. The Giants are doing their due diligence, Beckham is making his case, and both sides appear willing to continue the conversation. Whether that leads to a reunion could depend on what happens in the days ahead.