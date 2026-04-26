What happens if Wrexham win, tie or lose vs Coventry in 2025-26 EFL Championship Matchday 45?

Wrexham travel to the Coventry Building Society Arena to face Coventry City in a pivotal match for the Red Dragons’ playoff ambitions. While Coventry have already secured the Championship title and a return to the Premier League, Wrexham are fighting to make history.

Following their 1-0 win over Oxford United on Tuesday, Wrexham sit 6th in the table with 70 points, holding the final playoff spot on goal difference over Hull City.

The team owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is aiming to become the first club in English soccer history to achieve four consecutive promotions. With only two games left—this trip to Coventry and a home finale against 4th-place Middlesbrough—the stakes couldn’t be higher.

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What happens if Wrexham win vs Coventry?

If Wrexham manage to secure a victory on the road against the league champions, they will claim three golden points that would put them on the verge of clinching a playoff berth. In this scenario, a draw in their final match against Middlesbrough would be enough to guarantee their spot and keep the dream of a historic fourth consecutive promotion alive.

Callum Doyle, Dan Scarr and Dominic Hyam celebrate a Wrexham victory. (Getty Images)

Even a defeat in that final match against Middlesbrough could still result in qualification, provided that Hull City fail to win their final game against Norwich City or fail to overturn Wrexham’s advantage in goal difference.

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What happens if Wrexham and Coventry tie?

A draw against Coventry City would keep Wrexham’s playoff hopes alive, but it would set the stage for a high-stakes finale. Moving to 71 points would keep the Red Dragons in 6th place heading into the final day, but they would lose the luxury of being able to rely on other results.

What happens if Wrexham lose vs Coventry?

A defeat against Coventry City would push Wrexham’s playoff dreams to the absolute limit, essentially turning the final matchday into a winner-takes-all cup final against Middlesbrough.

If Hull City win their final match, they would reach 73 points as well. Because Wrexham and Hull are currently separated by only two goals in the goal difference column (+6 vs +4), a loss to Coventry combined with a narrow win over Boro might not be enough if Hull win big.