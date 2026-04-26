Canadiens could have Noah Dobson back as defenseman is set for re-evaluation

The Montreal Canadiens are engaged in a dogfight with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Perhaps, the key to close out the series resides in Noah Dobson, who could make his return to NHL action soon.

Since blocking a shot with his left hand during Montreal’s 5–2 defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 11, Dobson has been out with an upper-body injury, as listed by the Canadiens. When announcing Dobson’s injury, the Habs confirmed the defenseman would be re-evaluated in two weeks. That date is now (almost) here, and the blueliner is set for a new evaluation.

As reported by TVA Sports‘ Renaud Lavoie, the Canadiens will have a better understanding of where Dobson stands in his recovery—and possibly make an announcement on him—in the next 48 hours. It’s no surprise, as it would meet exactly the timeline Montreal had set for its talented defenseman.

Advertisement

Could Dobson return from injury?

The Canadiens have yet to make any announcement on Dobson, who has been inactive since April 11. However, the 26-year-old recently returned to the ice in team practices. With him skating and participating in drills again, the signs could suggest he’s trending toward a return and could play in his first playoff game with the Habs.

Noah Dobson of the Canadiens

Dobson won’t play in Game 4 of the first-round series against the Bolts, but he could be back in action in later games of this evenly matched showdown or later in the Stanley Cup Playoffs if Montreal advances. Having Dobson in the lineup could be huge for the Habs to clinch the series and move on.

Advertisement

Dobson could be difference-maker

Dobson was second in the league in blocked shots, and his defensive skills could prove to be the difference in a matchup with the Bolts that has been decided through sudden-death overtime in the first three games of the series. In such a tight series, a presence like Dobson’s could be huge.

Tampa Bay is in a similar position with Victor Hedman, their top defenseman, who is listed as doubtful to play in the opening round. The Canadiens have done just fine without Dobson, but getting him back could be all she wrote for the Lightning.

If Dobson returns, who is taken off the lineup?

In the event of Dobson recovering from his injury and being inserted back into the lineup, the Canadiens will have to make roster moves. Most likely, one of Kaiden Guhle, Jayden Struble, or Arber Xhekaj will be scratched to make room for Dobson. There’s always a possibility head coach Martin St. Louis healthy-scratches a forward and puts together an 11-forward, 7-defenseman lineup, but it feels very unlikely.