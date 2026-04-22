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AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TWO

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo and the players are ready to start the 2026 AFC Champions League Two semifinal

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli start the first half of the game for a spot in the 2026 AFC Champions League Two final. Follow all the highlights and key moments with our live-blog coverage.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates.

Action is officially underway as Al Nassr and Al Ahli collide in a high-stakes 2026 AFC Champions League Two semifinal showdown. With Cristiano Ronaldo and the full starting XIs now on the pitch, both sides are hunting for an early advantage with a definitive spot in the final hanging in the balance.

Despite his global pedigree, the Portuguese icon has navigated a mixed track record in continental play since arriving in the Middle East, making this high-stakes matchup a legacy-defining moment.

Ronaldo proved to be the difference-maker in the quarterfinals, powering Al Nassr past Al Wasl with a clinical two-goal performance. Now facing a significantly tougher Al Ahli side, the superstar forward is looking to deliver another masterclass to secure his club’s place in the championship round.

Follow every highlight, key moment, and goal with our liveblog coverage here at Bolavip US.

Everything is ready to start

Both teams are on the field to play in the 2026 AFC Champions League Two semifinals, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading Al Nassr.

Today's venue: Zabeel Stadium

Zabeel Stadium is a historic sports landmark located in the Zabeel district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Completed in 1974, it serves as the home ground for Al Wasl FC, one of the nation’s most decorated football clubs.

With a compact capacity of approximately 8,439 spectators, the venue is beloved for its intimate "bowl" design that brings fans close to the action.

Players warming up

It's time for the teams to warm up and get a feel of the pitch minutes before the 2026 AFC Champions League Two semifinal matchup officially begins!

Al Ahli lineup

Al Ahli starting XI: Sherif Balderlin; Robin Tihi, William Trost-Ekong, Ayoub Amraoui, Michel Vlap; Ibrahima Diallo, Driss Fetthoui, Amidou Doumbouya; Julian Draxler, Sekou Yansane, Erik Exposito.

Al Nassr lineup

Al Nassr's starting XI: Bento; Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Abdulelah Amri, Inigo Martinez; Marcelo Brozovic, Angelo; Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahly collide in a crucial semifinals matchup in the AFC Champions League two

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 AFC Champions League Two! Al Nassr will face Al Ahli at the Zabeel Stadium, with both teams looking for a win that would keep them in the title race for the finals.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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