Al Nassr vs Al Ahli LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo and the players are ready to start the 2026 AFC Champions League Two semifinal

Action is officially underway as Al Nassr and Al Ahli collide in a high-stakes 2026 AFC Champions League Two semifinal showdown. With Cristiano Ronaldo and the full starting XIs now on the pitch, both sides are hunting for an early advantage with a definitive spot in the final hanging in the balance.

Despite his global pedigree, the Portuguese icon has navigated a mixed track record in continental play since arriving in the Middle East, making this high-stakes matchup a legacy-defining moment.

Ronaldo proved to be the difference-maker in the quarterfinals, powering Al Nassr past Al Wasl with a clinical two-goal performance. Now facing a significantly tougher Al Ahli side, the superstar forward is looking to deliver another masterclass to secure his club’s place in the championship round.

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