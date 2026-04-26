Are Kevin Durant, Austin Reaves playing today? Rockets host Lakers in Game 4 of 2026 NBA playoffs first round

The Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets are locked in for a high-stakes Game 4, a matchup that could define the trajectory of this series. Heading into the contest, all eyes are on the training room as the availability of superstars Kevin Durant and Austin Reaves remains the primary storyline.

Both Durant and Reaves are officially listed as questionable, but it looks like KD won’t show up tonight. While Reaves continues to manage a lingering issue that predates the postseason, Durant’s status is even more precarious; hampered by a nagging ankle injury, the Rockets star has been limited to just one appearance in the series thus far.

This “next man up” reality puts both coaching staffs in a difficult position as they look to fill significant production voids. With the stars sidelined, expect increased roles for Amen Thompson and Luke Kennard, both of whom will be called upon to provide the spark their respective rosters are currently missing.

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Rockets head coach Ime Udoka offered a sobering update on Durant’s status, heightening concerns regarding his availability for tonight’s tip-off. For Houston, the stakes couldn’t be higher; trailing in the series, the team finds itself in a desperate fight to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets.

Kevin Durant not expected to return for Game 4 vs Lakers

Hours before tipoff on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Durant is expected to remain on the sidelines in today’s Game 4. “He’s had around-the-clock treatment to play but has not been cleared by doctors,” Charania reported on X.

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“Durant came into the Rockets facility this morning for his rehab with the team’s medical staff and participated in film session and meetings with teammates. The bone bruise has created swelling, stiffness and lack of mobility in the ankle, sources said,” Charania added.

Projected lineups: Rockets vs. Lakers Game 4

Faced with these potential absences, both squads will lean on their depth to bridge the gap. Here is how the starting units are projected to look for this pivotal Game 4:

Los Angeles Lakers: PG: Marcus Smart SG: Luke Kennard SF: Rui Hachimura PF: LeBron James C: Deandre Ayton

Houston Rockets: PG: Amen Thompson SG: Jalen Green SF: Dillon Brooks PF: Jabari Smith Jr. C: Alperen Sengun



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The implications of tonight’s result are massive. A Lakers victory would punch their ticket to the Western Conference Semifinals, setting up a date with the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns. Conversely, a Rockets win would force a Game 5, shifting the pressure back to Los Angeles and giving Houston a new lease on life.