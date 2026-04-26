NY Giants confirm talks with defensive tackles to replace Dexter Lawrence

The New York Giants are still searching for answers in the middle of their defense following the departure of Dexter Lawrence, and general manager Joe Schoen made it clear the work is not finished.

Despite multiple additions in the draft, they are actively exploring veteran options to reinforce a critical position. Lawrence’s exit left a significant void at defensive tackle, one that can’t be easily filled by rookies alone. While the Giants addressed the front seven with selections like Arvell Reese, Bobby Jamison-Travis, and Jack Kelly, the need for proven depth in the interior remains a priority.

Schoen confirmed that the Giants are already taking steps in that direction. “We’ve been in contact with several agents of veteran defensive tackles. So, we’ll continue to keep those communications open. We’ll see what happens next week. Maybe have a couple of more visits of some vet guys.”

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Giants keep options open at defensive tackle

The Giants’ approach reflects both urgency and caution. Defensive tackle is a physically demanding position, and relying solely on young players, especially after losing a cornerstone like Lawrence, would carry risk.

Bringing in a veteran presence could help stabilize the unit while allowing the rookies to develop at a more measured pace. It also speaks to the Giants’ broader roster-building philosophy.

Even after an active draft, the front office is not treating the roster as complete. Instead, they’re continuing to evaluate the market, looking for players who can fit their system and contribute immediately.

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With potential visits on the horizon, the situation remains fluid. The Giants have made it clear they are not done addressing the defensive line, and with a key gap still to fill, the next move could come sooner rather than later.