Mike Tomlin reportedly lands new job after parting ways with Steelers

After 19 seasons as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin is stepping into a completely different spotlight. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, the longtime coach is headed to NBC, where he will serve as a top studio analyst on its flagship pregame show, “Football Night in America.”

Tomlin’s coaching legacy in Pittsburgh is undeniable. Over nearly two decades, he built a reputation for consistency, leadership, and competitiveness, highlighted by a Super Bowl victory that cemented his place among the league’s elite coaches. Year after year, the Steelers remained relevant under his watch, rarely bottoming out and often finding ways to stay in contention.

But in recent years, the narrative began to shift. Despite regular-season competitiveness, the lack of playoff success, stretching to nine consecutive years without a postseason win, became impossible to ignore. The pressure mounted from fans and media alike, turning what was once a model of stability into a situation filled with growing scrutiny.

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A new chapter for Mike Tomlin

The 2025 season felt like a potential turning point. With Aaron Rodgers under center, the Steelers captured the AFC North title and finished with a 10-7 record. On paper, it looked like a return to form. In reality, it ended the same way as previous years, with a disappointing early playoff exit, this time at the hands of the Houston Texans.

That loss seemed to crystallize the situation. For all the regular-season success, the struggles in the postseason continued to define the latter part of Tomlin’s tenure. Fair or not, expectations in Pittsburgh are measured in playoff wins and championships, not just division titles.

Now, Tomlin is embracing a new challenge. Moving into broadcasting offers a different kind of influence, one where his insight, experience, and personality can reach a national audience every week. Whether this marks a permanent shift away from coaching or simply a pause remains unclear.