Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show in Al-Nassr’s 5-1 win over Al-Tai on Saturday by scoring a hat-trick within 23 minutes. Apart from adding to his already impressive tally, the Portuguese star increased the difference with Lionel Messi in hat-tricks scored.

Ronaldo now boasts 64 of these, whereas the Inter Miami star did it on 57 occasions. Of course, Messi is still active and therefore has time to score seven more hat-tricks to tie Cristiano. But it doesn’t look easy.

In fact, it’s been more than a year without scoring three goals in a single game for the 8x Ballon d’Or winner. Messi hasn’t bagged a hat-trick since March 28, 2023, during Argentina’s 7-0 win over Curaçao in an international friendly.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has recorded more hat-tricks after turning 30 (34) than before that (30). The Portuguese superstar has been unstoppable this season, with 39 goals and 11 assists in 40 appearances.

The Al-Nassr captain also leads the Saudi Pro League scoring charts with 26 goals, four above Al-Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. Messi started the year strongly as well, with five goals in as many appearances. But he’s been out for a few weeks now due to a hamstring injury.

How many goals does Messi need to catch up Ronaldo’s total?

Apart from leading in hat-tricks scored, Ronaldo also gains the upper hand in career goals. Let’s keep in mind that we’re talking about the record international scorer with 128 goals for Portugal.

Ronaldo boasts a total 882 career goals, whereas Messi found the net 826 times throughout his career. That means the former Barcelona star is 56 goals shy of Cristiano’s tally.

Breaking down Cristiano Ronaldo’s career goals

Sporting CP: 5

Manchester United: 145

Real Madrid: 450

Juventus: 101

Al-Nassr: 53

Portugal national team: 128

Breaking down Lionel Messi’s career goals