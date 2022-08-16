The rumors surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo are about to end. The Portuguese forward is ready to break the silence and finally talk about his future in Manchester United and what is going to be his next step.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been under the spotlight for the whole summer. Manchester United's forward was rumored to leave the team during this transfer window, but he's still a Red Devil as today. Now, the Portuguese striker has had enough and has set a date to talk about what is going to happen with his career next.

Several teams have been pointed out as Cristiano Ronaldo's next destiny. Despite the rumors, negotiations have not gone through and the Portuguese striker is still with Manchester United. He wants to play Champions League and the Red Devils can't offer that, so this might be the main reason for him to leave.

After two defeats in the beginning of the 2022-23 Premier League season, these rumors have appeared again. But Cristiano Ronaldo has had enough and used social media to break the silence and set a date and the space where he will reveal what is going to happen with him in the future.

Cristiano Ronaldo will give an interview where he'll reveal his truth

Cristiano Ronaldo is ending all the rumors around him and a possible move from Manchester United. Although he might be uncomfortable with the English team, he's still a Red Devil as today and Erik ten Hag's plans include the Portuguese forward.

"They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks," wrote Cristiano Ronaldo in Instagram. "The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip."

It is uncertain which rumors will Cristiano Ronaldo dispel next week, but the only truth is that he will finish them. It is a matter of time to know what is going to be his next step: will he stay at Manchester United or it is time for him to leave the Red Devils?