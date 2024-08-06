Endrick, the new Real Madrid player, reveals his vision of several soccer stars such as Neymar, Ronaldinho, Vinícius, Messi and Cristiano.

The young Brazilian Endrick has become the focus of attention at Real Madrid. At 18 years old, this Palmeiras striker has leaped the Merengue team and has left an important impression in his presentation against the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid officially signed Endrick last summer. Endrick, with an imposing sole and muscles that challenge the new season’s shirt, presented himself at the 15 European Cups with the number 16 shirt. This number, worn by other players in transition, could be a harbinger of great achievements for Endrick in his first year as a Real Madrid player.

Endrick is no stranger to high expectations. Acclaimed by more than 30,000 people at its presentation, it is under the magnifying glass of fans and the press. However, President Florentino Perez has asked for patience for the young striker. Unlike Vinicius or Rodrygo, Endrick should not carry the same pressure from the start.

Cristiano over Messi? Endrick and his response to comparisons between great players

As for comparisons, Endrick has been asked in a recent interview about players such as Neymar, Bellingham, Ronaldinho, Vinicius, Messi, and Cristiano. His answer was blunt: “Neymar or Bellingham? Bellingham. Ronaldinho or Vinícius? Vinicius. Messi or Cristiano? Cristiano,” Endrick replied to each question. These choices reflect his vision and preferences, but only time will tell if Endrick can follow in the footsteps of the big names he mentioned.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona conducts the ball next to Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou stadium on December 3, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Endrick is a promising bet for Real Madrid. His talent and imposing physique make him a player to watch, and his debut at the Bernabeu will be an exciting moment for all white fans.