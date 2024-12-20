Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate headed for Europe: Former Real Madrid manager to coach him

Before Cristiano Ronaldo‘s surprise arrival in Saudi Arabia, many European players had stepped forward. Among them, Anderson Talisca, an important Brazilian midfielder who rose to fame at Portuguese club Benfica. There he was crowned as one of the best midfielders in the Portuguese league and signed for Turkish club Besiktas. In this club he made an important leap in level as he frequently competed in the Champions League.

After his stint in Turkey, he moved to the Chinese Super League with Guangzhou FC, where he teamed up with former FC Barcelona star, Paulinho. During his time there, he delivered an impressive performance, scoring 39 goals and providing 13 assists. His outstanding form caught the attention of Al Nassr, who made him their marquee signing for a transfer fee of €8 million.

In the 2022-23 season that Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr, Talisca scored 21 goals in 27 games unlike Cristiano who scored 14 goals in 16 games. It is clear to us that he is one of the offensive references next to Cristiano. However, far from being rivals or competing for the same position with Cristiano, he was an ideal complement in the offense. A key player for the team as he managed to score more than 16 goals per season without shutting down Cristiano who also average the same goals per season.

Anderson Talisca is an attacking playmaker who stands out for his good ball striking. He has even scored multiple goals outside the box and from free kicks. The key to his game is his offensive reading, as he always manages to appear inside the central defenders to find space and score a goal. Although his ideal position is as an attacking midfielder, he has even played as a center forward and right winger.

SAFF Roshn Saudi Pro League 2023-24 MD9 Anderson Talisca of Al-Nassr FC in action during the Al-Nassr FC vs Abha FC Match Day 9 of the SAFF Roshn Saudi Pro League 2023-24 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on October 6, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Anderson Talisca could be coached by a former Real Madrid member

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Anderson Talisca would head to Turkey again, but this time to Fenerbahce, managed by the legendary Jose Mourinho. The Brazilian player missed 119 days last season due to a muscle injury. This season he has managed to maintain the competitive rhythm without serious injuries, scoring 8 goals in 19 games.

At Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, Talisca would play in attacking midfield, competing with Sebastian Symanski. In this team there are prominent figures such as former Manchester United players Fred and Amrabat, former Sevilla player En-Nesyri, former Newcastle United player Allan Saint-Maximin and former Juventus player Filip Kostic.

With the arrival of Anderson Talisca, Jose Mourinho will be looking to compete directly with Galatasaray, the reigning Turkish league champions, to qualify for the Champions League. It is undoubtedly a very ambitious project in which many hopes are pinned. This could be the best opportunity for Anderson Talisca to stand out in Europe and have a chance in the Brazilian national team.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo need another offensive partner?

Although Cristiano Ronaldo already has several high-performing teammates such as Sadio Mane, Otavio, and the young prospect Angelo from Chelsea FC, the offensive involvement of Anderson Talisca needs to be replaced because he was a guarantee of goal that the club still needs today.

Otavio was brought in as a signing to compete with Talisca’s influence, but the comparison highlights a significant gap. Talisca consistently delivered at least 16 goals per season and peaked with 20 goals in his best campaign. In contrast, Otavio managed just 10 goals during the 2023-24 season and is yet to find the back of the net this season.