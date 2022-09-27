The 2022 summer transfer window was not easy for Cristiano Ronaldo, but his future is still not written. Manchester United's forward could be moving to an exotic league that has emerged as a new destiny for him.

2022 has not been an easy year for Cristiano Ronaldo. In the summer transfer window, Manchester United's forward tried to move away from the Red Devils, but he didn't find a place to go. Now, it has been revealed that he might have a new destiny for winter in a very exotic league.

Cristiano Ronaldo is living one of the worst moments in his career. The Portuguese striker is not part of Erik ten Hag's starting XI and, with Qatar 2022 around the corner, he must get more minutes to prepare for the FIFA World Cup.

But during the last summer, CR7 tried to leave Manchester Untied as he was feeling uncomfortable in the Red Devils. He was unable to do so, but now it has emerged a new exotic league as possible destinitation for next winter.

Cristiano Ronaldo is being followed by an exotic league to join them next winter

Several teams snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo last summer as he was trying to leave Manchester United. But now, it seems like a new opportunity has emerged in an exotic league that is willing to pay him a lot of money to add him next winter.

According to the Mirror, Saudi Arabia could be Cristiano Ronaldo's next move. During the last summer, Al-Hilal reached Manchester United and everything was set for the transfer to happen, but a ban on the Asian team made things impossible for both parties.

"I think, ‘Why not?’ I’m sure it would be a very expensive deal, of course, but we can see our clubs getting higher revenues in the past couple of years," said the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Yasser Al-Miseha to The Athletic. "We have already seen some big players who used to play in the Premier League come to the Saudi league. I like Cristiano Ronaldo as a player and I would like to see him play in Saudi Arabia."

The rumors about a move to Saudi Srabia were strong. Manchester United would have received a £211m offer for Cristiano Ronaldo, but Al-Hilal was banned from making any transfer and the deal went off.

