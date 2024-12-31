Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart already faces a tall order as he meets with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish without his starting quarterback. While the Dawgs believe in backup Gunner Stockton, their odds may be against them after learning Notre Dame’s biggest star on offense will be 100% ready to go.

This matchup was a long time coming, the Fighting Irish and Bulldogs will finally go head-to-head at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Dawgs arrive at the contest with a decimated roster, product of the intense NCAA season. However, no bigger absence will be as concerning as Carson Beck’s, who will remain out for the entire Playoffs after undergoing surgery on his right elbow.

Moreover, Notre Dame enters this game riding a wave of momentum. Marcus Freeman’s program defeated cross-state Indiana during their first round matchup, while Georgia hasn’t played since December 7. Georgia faces an uphill battle against Notre Dame, and with Freeman confirming that the Fighting Irish’s offensive star will be fully healthy, the incline just got steeper for the Dawgs.

Running back Jeremiyah Love put on a monstrous season, racking up 1,057 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. In addition, Love registered 224 receiving yards and two touchdown catches. Love entered the College Football Playoffs with some health issues, but has played during the first round and Freeman confirmed the star halfback is clear to play against Georgia.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) hurdles USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) on the run in action in the second quarter during the NCAA Football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

“J-Love was a little banged up last week after the USC game, but he’s going to be as healthy as he can be for this opportunity tomorrow,” Marcus Freeman told reporters, via On3.

Georgia is put on notice

The Fighting Irish put on a clinic during their 27-17 victory over the Hoosiers. The offense rushed for 193 yards, showcasing the great depth at the position. Quarterback Riley Leonard proved his dual-threat ability as he scored on the ground, as well. Leonard is the team’s second rushing leader this season.

Love stole the spotlight with a 98-yard touchdown to kickstart the scoring. Smart and the Dawgs will need to stay on their toes against Notre Dame’s offensive prowess.

Smart sends strong message to Stockton

Redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton will make his first college football start against the Fighting Irish. Stockton hopes to lead the Dawgs to their fifth National Championship. Though the scenario is far from ideal to make a debut, Smart and the team have full confidence on the quarterback.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) rolls out looking for an open receiver during the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State University Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

“All the players play harder for him,” Smart stated, per On3. “Do you make the players around you better is what you look for in a quarterback. I think he raises the skill level of everybody around him because of who he is. So that’s my reason for believing he’s a good quarterback.“