NCAAB News: Projected top pick Dylan Harper makes Rutgers history

With all due respect, when we talk about the marquee programs in college basketball history, Rutgers’ name doesn’t always pop up. This year, however, they’re must-watch television.

That’s because of their incredibly talented duo of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, both of whom are expected to be top-three picks in the upcoming edition of the NBA Draft.

They both dominated against Columbia, leading the team to a 91-64 victory in a packed arena. Moreover, with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 dimes, Harper made history by recording the first triple-double in almost 42 years for his program.

Rutgers coach praises Dylan Harper after historic milestone

The Scarlet Knights hadn’t had a player record a triple-double since former NBA player Roy Hinson did so in 1983. With that in mind, his coach, Steve Pikiell, shared some kind words for his young star:

Dylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

“Roy Hinson, not only a great player here and in the NBA, but a great guy, too,” Pikiell said. “To be mentioned with him, for Dylan, that’s a special thing. I love the fact that he had seven rebounds in the first half. We need him to do those things. And he passed the heck out of the ball.”

Harper continues to make a case as a potential No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, even ahead of Cooper Flagg. With these kinds of performances, it will be hard to argue with that statement.