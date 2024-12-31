Shane Steichen has faced significant criticism in recent days, primarily from Pat McAfee. Following the former punter’s comments about the Indianapolis Colts, the head coach has fired back and defended his decisions.

The Colts have struggled to be competitive in recent years, despite undergoing several changes. The AFC South team has yet to return to the level of success it once enjoyed in past seasons.

While Steichen’s record isn’t terrible, the team expected more from him as head coach. After being eliminated from the 2024 NFL season, many fans are questioning whether he should continue in 2025.

Shane Steichen responds to Pat McAfee’s comments on Colts’ tardiness

Before the 2024 season, many analysts considered the Colts potential dark horses. There was much excitement surrounding Anthony Richardson, whose promising rookie campaign led to high hopes for the team.

In 2023, the Colts not only brought in a new quarterback but also welcomed a new head coach. Shane Steichen, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Eagles, took on his first head coaching job in a challenging role.

In his first season, Steichen led the Colts to a 9-8 record, but a 7-9 finish in 2024 left their season over early, and his coaching decisions have drawn significant criticism.

Pat McAfee, the former punter for the Colts, has criticized Steichen for allowing players to be late to practice, among other controversial decisions. Steichen, however, has fired back, defending his choices against McAfee’s remarks.

Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“I think with any team, right, not everyone’s gonna be on time every time, but there is accountability and guys are held to a standard and that is talked about in house,” Steichen said to reporters on Monday. “And I don’t think that. And I think, you know, with anything — I think Pat, you know, he’s a former alumni who wants to see the Colts do well, just like all our fans want us to do well, and when the standard is not getting in the playoffs, it’s frustrating. So it’s frustrating for a lot of people, myself included. And that’s where we talked about the standard being raised so we’re not in these situations.”

Will Shane Steichen continue with the Colts in 2025?

After successful seasons with the Eagles, Steichen received his first head coaching opportunity in 2023. His work in building a strong offense in Philadelphia led to high expectations for him in Indianapolis.

Following an early elimination this year, many fans are questioning whether Steichen is the right fit. However, the Colts are not expected to part ways with him in 2025, as they aim to maintain consistency at the head coach position for the future.

