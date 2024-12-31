After weeks of trade speculation, the Los Angeles Lakers made a bold roster move, sending D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney–Smith and Shake Milton.

Finney-Smith wasted no time pointing out the contrast between the two franchises. Speaking with reporters after practice, he subtly alluded to the Nets as a “small-market team” while emphasizing his championship aspirations with the Lakers.

“It’s fun, man,” Finney-Smith said on Monday, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Just the opportunity to play for a championship. Not even just playoffs. In Brooklyn, we were just fighting to get in the playoffs. Here, we’re trying to win the championship. So it’s a different approach, different energy, all around”.

Finney-Smith’s skill set, particularly his defensive prowess and 3-point shooting, is expected to be a valuable asset for JJ Redick’s Lakers squad. He arrives in Los Angeles averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game this season. Shake Milton, who was also part of the deal, brings additional depth with averages of 7.4 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith #28 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball as Zach Edey #14 of the Memphis Grizzlies defends during the second half at Barclays Center. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Finney-Smith compares LeBron James and Luka Doncic

Having previously played alongside Luka Doncic during his time with the Dallas Mavericks, Finney-Smith took the opportunity to compare the Slovenian star to LeBron James. He highlighted their shared ability to create opportunities for corner shooters, calling them “probably the best two guys at finding guys in the corner.”

“Ah, man, I can’t wait!” Finney-Smith said after Monday practice, per Mike Trudell. “(I can) get back to shooting corner 3’s. Over the last two years, I’ve been shooting more above-the-break 3’s, but I know ‘Bron, he sling that ball to the corner. I already played with Luka—probably the best two guys at finding guys in that corner”.

JJ Redick praises Finney-Smith’s versatility

JJ Redick, who previously expressed his admiration for Finney-Smith on his podcast, had high praise for his new player now that he’s coaching him. Redick highlighted Finney-Smith’s two-way abilities and how he seamlessly fits into any lineup.

“Dorian gives us another defender, and he’s worked to become an elite spot-up, catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter,” Redick said after practice, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “He fits in with any lineup and roster, and I think he’ll be great for our group, both on and off the court”.

