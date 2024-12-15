The Chicago Blackhawks got back on the win column with an agonizing 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders. After the nail-biting triumph, star Connor Bedard issued a strong statement on interim coach Anders Sorensen’s impact on his performance.

Bedard had been the target of some critics after his slow start to the 2024-25 NHL season. Although the 19-year-old still led the Blackhawks in points and was the best player on the ice for Chicago, night in and night out, it felt he was going thorugh a sophomore slump.

Since Anders Sorensen was appointed to replace Luke Richardson, the interim coach has made it clear that his goal is to get Bedard back to his best form—and he has already found some early success in that task.

After scoring the game-winning goal against the Islanders with less than a minute remaining in regulation, Bedard was asked about Sorensen’s system and how it has helped elevate his production. The star center has tallied seven points in the first five games under Sorensen.

Connor Bedard 98 of the Chicago Blackhawks controls the puck during an NHL match against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

“He’s helped me out a bit, for sure,” Bedard told reporters postgame. “I feel like he’s really good with me, kind of one-on-one helped me out, and I think we play a little more aggressive, which it obviously benefits the offensive side. But I like to think I can make plays and produce, and that’s obviously what I wanna do.”

Blackhawks immediately respond to Sorensen’s wake up call

After the Blackhawks consecutive losses to the Islanders and Devils, Sorensen issued a strong message to the team. Chicago spiraled out of control during the third period of both games, allowing four unanswered goals to New Jersey in the 4-1 loss and conceding three to New York. Despite a late comeback attempt, Chicago ultimately fell short, losing 5-4.

After those defeats, Sorensen ordered his team to play a full game and not let off the pedal during the third period.

“The third period here, now a couple of games in a row, that we’ve got to clean up and just be aware of that,” Sorensen said, via @CHGO_Blackhawks on X. “I think we’re aware of it, it’s just more of a mentality about keeping our foot down on the gas and play to score, too.”

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of a preseason game at the United Center on October 04, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Shortly after Sorensen’s statement, Chicago defeated New York in a dramatic late third-period finish. Although the Blackhawks allowed a goal during the opening minute of the final frame, they bounced back and scored the game-winner with seconds left to play.

Bedard speaks on Frank Nazar

2022 NHL entry Draft 13th overall selection Frank Nazar made his season debut against the Devils on Dec. 14 and was used on special teams giving him different looks in both power play units. After Nazar’s second appearance of the season, Bedard issued a strong statement on the fellow Blackhawks’ youngster.

“He’s a great player. He’s gonna find spaces and make good plays,” Bedard said. “I think it just takes a couple of games, what ever, and he got one practice in. He’s been great and we’re just gonna keep trying to improve.”

Bedard and the Blackhawks will remain in the Windy City for their upcoming matchup against the Washington Capitals on December 17. The game will showcase two teams living vastly different realities, as the league’s second-best faces off against the second-worst.

