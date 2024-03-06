Cristiano Ronaldo may have left Real Madrid in 2018, but his love for the Spanish club remains untouched. On Wednesday, the Portuguese superstar took to social media to wish Los Blancos a happy birthday.

“Congratulations for these 122 years of history, Madridista family! Hala Madrid!,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram in honor of the Merengues’ 122nd anniversary along with a picture of himself after the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

Even though he didn’t get a message from Real Madrid’s social media team for his birthday last month, the 39-year-old has nothing but great memories from his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It makes sense, since it was in the Spanish capital where Ronaldo won most of the biggest awards in his career, including multiple Champions League titles and Ballon d’Or honors.

Besides, Cristiano made history at the club by becoming Real Madrid’s all-time top goalscorer with an astonishing 450 goals in just 438 appearances. In nine years together, they celebrated four Champions Leagues, two LaLigas, as well as two Copa del Rey trophies, two UEFA Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

Ronaldo may not get second stint in Madrid

While Ronaldo’s message shows that his bond with Madrid is unbreakable, the club also had a great gesture with the striker last year. In December 2022, it opened the doors of its facilities in the Valdebebas sporting center lo let Cristiano stay in shape as he looked for a new team.

Many expected that to be a sign that Ronaldo would have a second stint with Real Madrid, but he ended up making a shocking move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. Either way, the Spanish side never seemed to be interested in a reunion.

“The rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo coming back to Madrid are just rumors from his entourage. There’s nothing,” said Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in April 2021 as Ronaldo was heading into his final months at Juventus.

A few months later, manager Carlo Ancelotti also denied considering bringing back Ronaldo. “Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend and I really respect him. But I’ve never asked or planned to sign Cristiano this summer. We’re looking forward,” Carletto said in August 2021.