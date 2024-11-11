Tyreek Hill is not having a great 2024 NFL season, which is why the Miami Dolphins have provided Tua Tagovailoa with a new wide receiver.

Last year, Tyreek Hill was the best wide receiver in the entire NFL. Many expected him to have an even better campaign in 2024, but the former Chiefs player has fallen short of those expectations.

With Tua Tagovailoa sidelined for several games due to a concussion, Tyreek Hill’s performance suffered a direct impact. Additionally, the wide receiver has struggled with injuries, leading to a low-productive season.

Dolphins add new wide receiver amid Tyreek Hill’s struggles

The Dolphins are certainly not having the season they envisioned. Even though they started the year with a victory against the Jaguars, Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion in Week 2 changed everything.

The quarterback was placed on injured reserve after his third official NFL concussion. During his absence, Miami accumulated three defeats, immediately dropping to the bottom of the AFC East.

Upon his return, Tagovailoa lost to the Cardinals and the Bills, although he had impressive individual performances. Unfortunately, his top partner on the field was not part of those strong showings.

Tyreek Hill has struggled to be the top-tier wide receiver he truly is. Amid injuries and inconsistent play, the wideout has recorded only 446 receiving yards and one touchdown, prompting the Dolphins to add a new weapon for Tua Tagovailoa.

Tyreek Hill, star wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

Before their Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Dolphins announced that River Cracraft would be activated from injured reserve. Amid various injuries and challenges, Cracraft is expected to bring depth to the roster.

Will Tyreek Hill continue with the Dolphins in 2025?

During his first two years in Miami, Tyreek Hill exceeded 1,700 receiving yards. This season, however, he’s on track to finish just above the 1,000-yard mark, casting doubt about his future with the team.

However, Tyreek Hill signed a three-year, $120 million contract extension in August. This move signals that the Dolphins don’t plan to part ways with him soon and strongly believe in the Tagovailoa-Hill partnership.

