Monday was special for Cristiano Ronaldo, who received messages from all over the world as he turned 39 years old. Surprisingly, Real Madrid were not among the clubs who wished him a happy birthday, giving a lot to talk about on social media.

While the Portuguese national team, Manchester United, Sporting CP, Juventus, and Al-Nassr celebrated Ronaldo’s birthday on social media, the Spanish giants left fans waiting for a message that never happened.

Ronaldo has left an indelible mark at the Santiago Bernabeu, becoming the club’s all-time top scorer with an impressive 450 goals in just 438 appearances. On top of that, he helped the club win four UEFA Champions League titles, two LaLigas, as well as two Copa del Rey trophies, two UEFA Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

Madrid fans, however, reminded those criticizing the club that Los Blancos let Ronaldo train at their facilities in sporting center Valdebebas during December 2022, as the veteran striker kept in form before he joined Al-Nassr.

Real Madrid denied a Ronaldo reunion in the past

Even though they opened their doors for Ronaldo to keep in shape before a new chapter in his career, Real Madrid have strongly denied planning to bring back the Portuguese star.

In 2021, both president Florentino Perez and coach Carlo Ancelotti made it clear they had no intention of a reunion with Ronaldo. “The rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo coming back to Madrid are just rumors from his entourage. There’s nothing,” Perez said in April 2021, as the striker prepared to leave Juventus.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend and I really respect him. But I’ve never asked or planned to sign Cristiano this summer. We’re looking forward,” Ancelotti said in August 2021.

Ronaldo ended up completing a sensational return to Manchester United that summer, but his second tenure at Old Trafford didn’t last long. After falling down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo rescinded his contract with the Red Devils halfway through the 2022-23 season to join Al-Nassr.