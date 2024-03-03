Cristiano Ronaldo continues to play at an extraordinary level despite being 39 years old. After signing with Al Nassr following the Qatar 2022 World Cup, no one expected the impressive performance he has delivered in Saudi Arabia.

In 2023, the Portuguese legend became the world’s top scorer, surpassing Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. However, on an individual level, he couldn’t lift a single official trophy with his club.

This year, the story seems to be different. Cristiano Ronaldo has Al Nassr in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League and in second place in the Saudi Pro League. In the world of football, it’s incredible to see veterans like CR7 and Lionel Messi continue to dazzle.

However, the question is when the definitive moment for retirement will come. Although the star has stated that a goal is to score 1000 goals, the reality is that the countdown has begun, and a video from his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, could have confirmed it.

Georgina Rodriguez confirms possible retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo

Now, a video of Georgina Rodríguez, partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, has gone viral on social media, in which she openly talks about the end of the Portuguese idol’s career. Without giving a specific date, she hinted at when his retirement from soccer might occur.

During Paris Fashion Week, Georgina Rodríguez was filmed by a user while having a conversation with someone else about the last years of Ronaldo’s career. In the video, it’s clear that the Spanish model says, “Cristiano, one more year, and then it’s over. Maybe two, I don’t know.”

It’s important to remember that Cristiano Ronaldo has a valid contract with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia until June 2025. Therefore, it would make sense for the player to consider retirement around this time, as his association with the Saudi club will conclude when he is 40 years old.