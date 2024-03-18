Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a short weekend trip with his family before reporting to the Portuguese national team for the March international window. But one of his posts raised concern among his fans.

The Al-Nassr superstar took to Instagram stories to show his recovery process, wearing a pair of Erakulis trousers as he rested at a resort. In that image, fans couldn’t help but notice the state of his swollen and bruised feet.

That gave a lot to talk about on social media, with many fans worried about the status of Ronaldo’s feet, realizing the silent battle soccer players may have to go through every day to stay at the top.

Ronaldo has busy schedule ahead

Ronaldo turned 39 in February, but continues to push himself to the limit to continue playing at a professional level. Last time out, the Portuguese star scored his 50th goal for Al-Nassr in the 1-0 win over Al-Ahli.

That fixture also saw Cristiano reach 1,001 matches as a pro. 205 of them were with the Portguese national team, being the most capped player not only in his country but also in men’s international soccer.

Ronaldo’s recent vacation with his family serves as a short break before returning to action for Portugal, who will take on Sweden (Thursday) and Slovenia (Tuesday) in the upcoming international window.

He will continue to have a busy schedule when he gets back as Al-Nassr have many Saudi Pro League games left as well as Saudi Super Cup and King Cup of Champions fixtures. Besides, Ronaldo is set to take part in the European Championship in the summer.