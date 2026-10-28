Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in Ballon d’Or’s new BOAT award: What does it mean?

After awarding the Ballon d'Or, France Football named Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi for the BOAT award, raising questions about what the honor actually means.

One of the biggest surprises at this year’s Ballon d’Or gala was the introduction of the Best of All Time (BOAT) award. To no one’s surprise, the nominee pool was headlined by longtime rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with the Portuguese icon ultimately taking home the honors.

Still, the accolade warrants considerable skepticism. Unlike prestigious honors decided by media panels, players, or coaches, the BOAT winner was determined strictly by a pay-to-play fan vote. Through a dedicated online portal charging €1 per ballot, supporters essentially voted with their wallets to pick the ultimate winner among past Ballon d’Or recipients.

Eligibility was strictly limited to multi-time Ballon d’Or winners. That criterion handed Cristiano and Messi a massive built-in advantage over the field, given their respective five-and eight-trophy hauls, as each individual award won was voted on separately. For instance, a fan could vote for Ronaldo’s 2008 triumph (the BOAT winner), Messi’s historic 2012 campaign (BOAT runner-up), or any of their other winning seasons individually.

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While the fan-funded prize provided a sideshow to Harry Kane lifting the main 2026 Ballon d’Or trophy, it was met with fierce backlash. Critics quickly slammed the pay-to-vote format as a blatant cash grab while panning the restrictive criteria that locked out numerous legendary single-time winners from soccer history.

🚨✨ OFFICIAL: Ballon d’Or announce Cristiano Ronaldo 2008 has been voted as the BEST BALLON D’OR OF ALL TIME. 🌕 pic.twitter.com/gr3nYytkiu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 28, 2026

Nominees for the BOAT award

The organizers opened the ballot to global supporters, inviting them to evaluate the most dominant individual seasons produced by multi-time award winners. Beyond simply selecting a player’s career as a whole, the format asked fans to vote on specific Ballon d’Or-winning campaigns, turning the contest into a direct historical comparison between football’s greatest individual peaks.

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These were the nominees:

Lionel Messi 2023

Lionel Messi 2021

Lionel Messi 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo 2016

Lionel Messi 2015

Cristiano Ronaldo 2014

Cristiano Ronaldo 2013

Lionel Messi 2012

Lionel Messi 2011

Lionel Messi 2010

Lionel Messi 2009

Cristiano Ronaldo 2008 (BOAT Winner)

Ronaldo Nazario 2002

Ronaldo Nazario 1997

Marco van Basten 1992

Marco van Basten 1989

Marco van Basten 1988

Michel Platini 1985

Michel Platini 1984

Michel Platini 1983

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 1981

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 1980

Kevin Keegan 1979

Kevin Keegan 1978

Franz Beckenbauer 1976

Johan Cruyff 1974

Johan Cruyff 1973

Franz Beckenbauer 1972

Johan Cruyff 1971

Alfredo Di Stefano 1959

Alfredo Di Stefano 1957

Could the Super Ballon d’Or make a return?

On the heels of the controversial BOAT award, reports suggest France Football is weighing another historic honor—one that could heavily favor Messi. Rumors are circulating about the potential revival of the elusive Super Ballon d’Or to recognize the defining player of the modern era, with reports out of Argentina pointing to Messi as the overwhelming frontrunner.

Beyond his record eight Ballon d’Or trophies—more than Ronaldo or anyone else in history—Messi’s generational influence and all-around impact have cemented his legacy as a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

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As France Football explores ways to formally salute the titans of this generation, the broader soccer landscape is left reckoning with the close of an unprecedented chapter, one defined by two generational rivals who pushed the sport to heights fans may never witness again.

Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Best of All Time award with his 2008 Ballon d’Or award.

the Best of All Time award with his 2008 Ballon d’Or award. The BOAT winner was determined by an online fan vote charging €1 per ballot .

. Harry Kane won the main 2026 Ballon d’Or trophy at the gala.