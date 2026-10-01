Jorge Jesus reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Portugal, showing no regrets

After Cristiano Ronaldo left the Portugal camp, it is now time for the coach Jorge Jesus to react to the happening.

Portugal is in the middle of a drama despite trying to be focused on their UEFA Nations League affairs. However, Cristiano Ronaldo left the national squad camp and now coach Jorge Jesus has spoken his part on the matter.

Jesus appeared in front of the media and promised to speak in detail after Portugal’s game on Sunday. However, he still said “I’m completely relaxed, completely clear in my conscience with this situation.” Cristiano Ronaldo also stated that in due time, he’ll tell the truth.

Romano also said, “I have many years in football and I know that I did nothing that should have caused things to go differently… I will not hide or run away from it. Nobody can take away what Cristiano represents. He’s an icon and that’s not in question”.

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Cristiano Ronaldo left the captaincy too

By leaving the Portugal national team, Bruno Fernandes will become the new captain as Cristiano Ronaldo left the captaincy too. Ronaldo is undoubtedly a legend, but this drama comes at a bad time, since Jorge Jesus is just starting a new chapter as the coach of this team.

🚨🇵🇹 Jorge Jesus: “I will explain everything after the last game. I have many years in football and I know that I did nothing that should have caused things to go differently.”



“After the Norway game, we will talk about this subject. I will not HIDE or run away from it”.… pic.twitter.com/FmDXsTcLJN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2026

Ronaldo also left behind the mythical No.7 jersey. Portugal was quick to give the jersey to left winger Rafael Leao. Basically, Portugal is ready to turn the page without Ronaldo as the UEFA Nations League develops.

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Jorge Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo had a past and wasn’t dramatic

Jorge Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo had a glorious stint at Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. They won the league title in Saudi Arabia. That was a big part of Portugal considering Jesus to appoint hims as the coach.

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