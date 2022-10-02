Cristiano Ronaldo is facing serious problems with depression. Manchester United's forward has now taken serious actions to overcome it and return to his best moments.

It is a reality that Cristiano Ronaldo is going through one of the worst moments of his career. Unfortunately, he is seeking for help outside the soccer world and he has taken serious actions to overcome his depression problems.

After Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in 2021, everything seemed to be perfecto for the player and the team. But things were not even near to that and now the Portuguese is living a very rough moment.

With Qatar 2022 near to begin, Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to change things up quickly and succeed next November. For that, he has taken serious actions in order to forget what happened during the last year with the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo requests for extra help to overcome his depression

It has not been a good last year for Cristiano Ronaldo. During the 2022-23 Premier League season, he has been substitute in most of the games and he is not in the best form possible ahead of Qatar 2022.

Recently, it was revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is suffering depression and he has decided to take actions to overcome it. The Portuguese forward approached to Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, a clinical psychologist to treat this problem.

The psychologist talked on Piers Morgan's show about treating Cristiano Ronaldo, but of course he didn't reveal any detail about the sessions. "He'd had some trouble in his life a few months ago and a friend of his sent him some of my videos and he said he'd watched those," said the Doctor.

"Then he read one of my books and found it helpful, he wanted to talk. I went out to his house and we talked for about two hours. He showed me all his equipment for staying in tip-top condition, we talked about his companies. Mostly we talked about what he wanted in the future and some of the obstacles that he's facing."