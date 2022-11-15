Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan has yet to air, but already the clips have caused worldwide controversy. Now the Portuguese star has spoken out on social media.

For Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United is on the backburner, CR7 is in FIFA World Cup mode. He will need to be as Portugal have a very difficult group that includes Uruguay, Ghana, and South Korea.

Echoes of the infamous Piers Morgan interview already hit home as fellow Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes walked into Portugal’s training with a rather cold handshake to Ronaldo and an awkward glance.

From the Manchester United side of things, reports out of England have indicated that coach Erik ten Hag has already told the board he does not want Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out on social media

After the whirlwind, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have blocked out everything that is happening in England and is in full World Cup mode. On his social media the former Real Madrid star stated, "Total and absolute focus on the work of the National Team. A united group, towards a single objective: to fulfill the dream of all Portuguese people!"

While Ronaldo is thinking World Cup, the Red Devils are thinking collateral damage, who takes Ronaldo now is also up in the air. Ronaldo is still one of the highest paid players in the world and very few clubs will be willing to pay his wage demands. Where CR7 goes next remains a big mystery as many takers were scared off the superstar due to his salary in the summer.