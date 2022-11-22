A week after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to leave Manchester United. Here, check out the full story.

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially leaving Manchester United, the club has confirmed in a statement published on his official page and across their social media. The exit comes “by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.”

The decision comes just weeks after Ronaldo’s explosive and controversial interview with Piers Morgan, in which he slammed the club, his teammates and United’s coach Erik ten Hag, saying he didn’t have “any respect” for him as Ten Hag “doesn’t show respect” for him either.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,” the Manchester United’s statement reads.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible new destiny

After the interview with Morgan, Manchester United released a statement on Thursday in which they said that they had “initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview.”

All players sign a Premier League employment agreement with their teams, and they are not allowed to “write or say anything which is likely to bring the club… into disrepute… or cause damage to the club,” per The Athletic.

To Morgan, Ronaldo said he felt “betrayed” and that “Some people, I feel, don’t want me here. Not just this year, but last year too.” According to earlier reports, Cristiano could still play at the Premier League but in London.