Jake Paul plots next fight with Former World Champion after shocking Mike Tyson victory

Jake Paul, who recently defeated Mike Tyson in a highly controversial bout, has now been challenged by Former World Champion Julio César Chávez Jr. The Mexican fighter revealed that he has received an offer to face the polarizing YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Paul, known for stirring up the boxing world with his matches against figures from boxing and MMA, continues to pursue his burgeoning career. Despite widespread skepticism about his victory over Mike Tyson, the fight brought him greater exposure and fueled his ambitions for bigger challenges.

Julio César Chávez Jr., whose career has been marked by ups and downs as well as personal struggles, views a potential fight against Paul as a chance to reclaim relevance. The Mexican fighter, who has shared the ring with legends like Sergio Martínez and Canelo Álvarez, hopes to leverage Paul’s fame to boost his own career.

“It’s an option; we’re looking into it,” Chávez Jr. told TUDN MEX. “This week, I have a meeting. I’d be interested in fighting a champion, but fighting Jake Paul, for the fame and media attention, would put me in a position to fight others. I’m not chasing it; it’s been presented. It’s not concrete, but let’s see what happens.”

Canelo Alvarez (R) throws a left at Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the third round of their 164.5-pound catchweight bout on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez won by unanimous decision. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Is Paul vs. Chávez Jr. Possible?

The WBA, one of boxing’s four major sanctioning bodies, seems to support the idea of a fight between Paul and Chávez Jr. The organization’s president, Gilberto Mendoza, expressed interest in the potential matchup, suggesting it could be for a minor title. “I will insist,” Mendoza said. “I would love to see Jake Paul vs. Chávez Jr. for a championship.”

What are Jake Paul’s Plans?

Paul, meanwhile, has set his sights on even bigger goals. The 27-year-old has openly declared his desire to become a world champion and has named Canelo Álvarez as one of his ultimate targets.

“This moment will prove I’m the face of boxing, the largest attraction,“ Paul said. “Me vs. Canelo at 200 pounds for the cruiserweight championship of the world is the biggest fight—arguably even bigger than me vs. Tyson—and it makes so much sense.

“Canelo is on his way out. He’s going to want a payday, and I want to show the world that all the talk about me beating Canelo is true. It’ll be the biggest upset in the history of boxing. We’ll fight to see who the real face of boxing is because after this event, I’m going to claim that title.”

What’s Next for Jake Paul?

Despite ongoing criticism and doubts about his skills as a professional boxer, Jake Paul continues to attract attention and spark controversy in the boxing world. Whether his next opponent is Chávez Jr. or another fighter, Paul’s next chapter is shaping up to be another polarizing moment in his unconventional career.