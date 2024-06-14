Al Nassr wants to add more star players to its remarkable roster, which is why they are now targeting a top Premier League player to pair him with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Nassr is aiming to build a more competitive roster for the 2024/25 campaign. This offseason, the Saudi Pro League club is working tirelessly to add more stars to pair with Cristiano Ronaldo. They are now poised to make a huge offer to acquire a top Premier League player.

The Saudi Pro League has received a lot of attention recently. Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave Europe and join Al Nassr, club that offered him a $200 million salary per year until the summer of 2025.

However, Al Nassr is aware that Cristiano Ronaldo must be surrounded by other top players to achieve success. The club has been adding several stars since his arrival, and now they are set to add one more this summer.

Virgil van Dijk offered contract by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Al Nassr continues to attract top talent. The Saudi Arabian club is now targeting a top defender, making a highly attractive offer to Virgil van Dijk that could pique his interest.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Al Nassr has already reached out to Virgil van Dijk’s agents to discuss a potential move this summer. The center back’s contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2025.

Van Dijk turns 33 next month, which is why Liverpool may be interested in parting ways with him before he becomes a free agent. According to Transfermarkt, Virgil van Dijk’s value is around $35 million.

The report indicates that Al Nassr has offered Virgil van Dijk a substantial contract that would make him the highest-paid defender in the world. The club aims to pair him in defense with Aymeric Laporte to build a formidable backline with Premier League experience.

Virgil van Dijk could join Al Nassr this summer

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in 2023, Al Nassr has been adding several stars to build a remarkable roster. If Virgil van Dijk joins, he would reunite with former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, who signed with the Saudi Arabian club last summer.

How much did Liverpool pay for Virgil van Dijk?

Virgil van Dijk is widely regarded as one of the best center backs globally. He joined Liverpool in 2018 at the request of then-coach Jurgen Klopp, who sought to strengthen the team’s defense.

Liverpool paid Southampton $90 million for Van Dijk’s transfer in 2018, having previously acquired him from Celtic for $18 million, thus making a clear profit from his subsequent sale to the Reds.