Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace with his left foot for Portugal against Ireland in their last friendly ahead of Euro 2024. Watch his goals here!

UEFA Euro 2024 is getting close and Cristiano Ronaldo definitely looks ready for it. If not, just look at his fantastic goals for Portugal against Ireland in their last international friendly before the European Championship.

After looking for his goal for much of the first half, Ronaldo finally got on the scoresheet 50 minutes into the game in great fashion. The 39-year-old received the ball on the edge of the box, fooled the defender with a trick and then sent it to the top left corner… with his weak foot!

That’s right. When Ronaldo is inspired, he doesn’t hesitate to shoot even with his left foot. And that’s how he delivered this amazing goal just a few days before he starts the quest for a second continental trophy.

Shortly after that, the Al Nassr superstar once again showed his ability to find the net with yet another goal with his left foot. At the hour mark, Cristiano added another one to his tally to make things 3-0 for Portugal against Ireland.

Ronaldo’s unbelievable scoring stats

With this double, Ronaldo continues to increase his amazing stats. The former Real Madrid forward now boasts an impressive 130 international goals with the Portuguese national team.

But the veteran striker is also getting close to quite a milestone with 895 career goals. Even though he’s not getting any younger, Cristiano looks quite determined to defy the odds and make it a 1,000.

Ronaldo shares heartfelt moment with mascot

But before he sent the Portuguese fans at the Estádio Municipal de Aveiro wild, Ronaldo got into everyone’s heart by delivering an emotional moment with the mascot as he walked out to the field, holding her hand before kick-off.

Actions speak louder than words, and this moment suggests that behind the great athlete, there’s also a great human being. Ronaldo’s brace may give a lot to talk about, but his pre-game action may explain why he really has more fans than most players.

What’s next for Ronaldo, Portugal

Ronaldo and Portugal now are ready to start their journey at Euro 2024, with their debut against Czech Republic scheduled for Tuesday, June 18 at 3:00 PM (ET). Later, they will play Turkey and Georgia, who were also drawn into Group F.