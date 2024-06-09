Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't won a big title with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Now, a lot of help could be on the way for the Portuguese legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo was sensational scoring 35 goals in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. CR7 is 39-years old, but, age doesn’t seem to be a factor to top him.

Now, the legend is preparing to represent Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2024 which will be held at Germany. It might be his final chance to win another big trophy for his country.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr’s front office has started to work in a project to dethrone Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. They conquered the league championship undefeated and also claimed the King’s Cup.

Although David Ospina became a solid player for Al Nassr at the goalkeeper position, there might be a new name coming to town. It could be a clear sign of change trying to finally dominate.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants his first title in Saudi Arabia (Getty Images)

Al Nassr could sign star goalkeeper

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Al Nassr are ready to make a big splash at the goalkeeper position. It’s important to remember that Fernando Hierro is the new sporting director and this could be his first move to improve the club’s chances in Saudi Pro League.

“Al Nassr have started talks to sign Wojciech Szczesny from Juventus as new goalkeeper. Juve are prepared to sell Szczesny as Di Gregorio will join on €18m deal and new deal talks with Perin will start soon. Decision will be up to the Polish goalkeeper.”

Sczesny is 34-years old and, considering the imminent arrival of Michel Di Gregorio and the possible extension for Mattia Perin, he might choose Saudi Arabia to land a massive contract in the final stage of his career.